Arab Finance: GlaxoSmithKline Egypt (GSK–Egypt) reported a 92% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated net profit after tax attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, falling to EGP 4.7 million from EGP 59.1 million in Q1 2025.

Consolidated sales declined 18.3% YoY to EGP 813.622 million in Q1 2026, compared with EGP 993.9 million in the same period last year.

On a standalone basis, net profit after tax dipped 4.1% YoY to EGP 41.8 million during Q1 2026, versus EGP 43.6 million in Q1 2025.

Standalone sales fell 18.1% YoY to EGP 813.6 million in Q1 2026, down from EGP 993.9 million a year earlier.