Arab Finance: Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) reported a 40.72% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, hitting EGP 255.935 million, versus EGP 181.880 million, the firm disclosed.

Net sales came in at EGP 20.50 billion in the January-March period of 2026, up from EGP 17.044 billion in the same period of 2025.

The company’s standalone net profits after tax stood at EGP 246.274 million in Q1 2026, rising from EGP 176.331 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, standalone net sales grew to EGP 20.418 billion from EGP 16.974 billion.

Established in 2001, Ibnsina Pharma is the second-largest pharmaceutical distributor in Egypt, distributing products from over 350 global and local companies to more than 46,000 customers of pharmacies, hospitals, wholesalers, and healthcare institutions.