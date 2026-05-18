Arab Finance: The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) reported an 10.86% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 17th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company amounted to EGP 283.953 million in Q1 2026, compared to EGP 318.563 million in Q1 2025.

Moreover, the company generated consolidated net sales of EGP 2.532 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st, growing from EGP 2.299 billion in the same period last year.

As per EIPICO’s standalone financial income statement, the company achieved a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 268.960 million in Q1 2026, up from EGP 318.399 million in the year-ago quarter.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international.