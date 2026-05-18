Arab Finance: Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company's (CPCI) net profits after tax climbed 17.26% year on year (YoY) for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, hitting EGP 412.811 million, compared to EGP 352.038 million in the same period a year earlier, as per the firm’s financial indicators.

Sales edged up to EGP 1.834 billion in the nine months ended March 31st from EGP 1.520 billion.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.