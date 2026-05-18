Arab Finance: Extracted Oils and Derivatives Company (ZEOT) posted an 3,150% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the company’s financial indicators.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 44.162 million in the July-March period this FY, compared to EGP 1.373 million in the same period last FY.

Meanwhile, revenues climbed 36% YoY to EGP 3.447 billion from EGP 2.534 billion.

Extracted Oils and Derivatives, an affiliate of Holding Company for Food Industries, is engaged in the extraction and production of oil from animals and vegetables, as well as the manufacture, packaging, and trade of industrial and liquid soaps and detergents.