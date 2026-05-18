Arab Finance: Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) reported a 48.8% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated net profit after tax attributable to the parent company during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, reaching EGP 33.3 million, compared with EGP 22.4 million in Q1 2025, according to the financial results

Consolidated revenues increased 47.7% YoY to EGP 272.3 million in Q1 2026, up from EGP 184.4 million in the same period last year.

On a standalone basis, net profit after tax rose 37.5% YoY to EGP 33.6 million during Q1 2026, compared with EGP 24.5 million in Q1 2025.

Standalone revenues climbed 47.7% YoY to EGP 272.3 million during the January-March period of this year, versus EGP 184.3 million in Q1 2025.

Found in 2002, Macro Group is a Cairo-based cosmeceutical company that offers a diversified product range focused on cosmeceuticals and herbal drugs. Its products are available in around 20 countries in Africa and the Middle East region. The company aims to provide quality and innovative products to the Egyptian market, while ensuring its effective portfolio abroad.