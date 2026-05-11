The Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) held a series of high-level meetings in Washington last week focused on the Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic African Gas Pipeline project.

Discussions took place with the US Department of Energy, State Department, National Security Council at the White House, the World Bank Group, and the US Development Finance Corporation.

The talks focused largely on the Atlantic African Gas Pipeline (AAGP), also known as the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline, ONHYM said.

The Moroccan delegation presented the latest progress on the project, including the completion of feasibility studies and Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies, it noted, adding that work is also continuing on the institutional structure of the project ahead of the Final Investment Decision (FID).

The meetings come as the AAGP moves into a more advanced stage. The 6,900-kilometre pipeline is planned to cross 13 West African countries with a capacity of 30 billion cubic metres per year.

The project will be developed in phases through a joint company created by ONHYM and Nigeria’s NNPC, with initial gas deliveries currently expected around 2031.

(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.