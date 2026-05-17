Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has received bids from three companies for a project aimed at enhancing desalinated water import and storage facilities at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, local Arabic language newspaper Alrai said in a weekend report.

The lowest bid received was for 36.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($119.71 million), according to data released by Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

The bidders, include:

Kuwait’s Alghanim International - KWD 36.9 million ($119.71 million)

Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company(HEISCO) - KWD 60.6 million ($196.6 million)

UAE’s SPEC Gulf — KWD 63.9 million ($207 million)

The scope includes expansion of desalinated water storage capacity at the refinery through enlargement of existing facilities and construction of new storage facilities, and is expected to take approximately two years to complete, the Alrai report said. The project is intended to support rising water demand from refining and gas production units, it added.

Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery has a capacity of 346,000 barrels-per day (bpd), according to KNPC’s website. During the US-Israel and Iran war, Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery’s units were hit by drone attacks in March and April.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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