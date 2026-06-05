SINGAPORE - Oman's Mina al ​Fahal terminal has ⁠suspended oil loading ‌following an explosion near its single-buoy mooring (SBM) ​berths, two people familiar with the matter ​said on ​Friday.

The explosion occurred between SBM 1 and 2 ⁠berths due to an alleged drone attack, they said.

It was not immediately clear when ​the ‌attack took ⁠place.

Several ⁠supertankers were seen anchored off the ​port on Friday, shipping ‌data from LSEG ⁠showed.

The terminal could not be immediately reached for comment outside office hours.

Iranian state media on Wednesday reported that Tehran targeted a U.S. military ship hosting a "control and ‌command center" while it was approaching ⁠Iranian territorial waters in the ​Gulf of Oman, which the U.S. Central Command ​has ‌denied.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; ⁠Editing by ​Christopher Cushing and Thomas Derpinghaus)