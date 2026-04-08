Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye region, has announced a strategic partnership with Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real-estate brand globally; to provide integrated home financing solutions for buyers of the premium luxury developer’s off-plan residential developments across Dubai.

Through this collaboration, Emirates NBD will offer tailored mortgage solutions to eligible customers purchasing units in Sobha’s developments, enabling early-stage financing clarity, competitive rates and a streamlined approval process.

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: "We are delighted to be a catalyst of Dubai’s real estate sector growth by fostering a dynamic and supportive ecosystem for homebuyers. As a homegrown banking institution, we remain committed to forging partnerships that empower our customers and play a vital role in achieving the goals of Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and sustaining the resilience of the UAE economy."

"This collaboration with Sobha Realty is a testament to our ongoing dedication to supporting sustainable urban development and providing value beyond banking," he stated.

Sobha Realty is recognised for its Backward Integration model, where design, engineering, construction and quality control are managed in-house.

With five decades of development expertise within the Group and thousands of homes currently under construction across Dubai, the company continues to focus on delivering luxury residential communities defined by craftsmanship, delivery certainty, and long-term value for homeowners and investors.

On the strategic collaboration, Francis Alfred, Managing Director, of Sobha Realty, said: "Dubai real estate sector continues to attract a diverse global buyer base, and enabling a seamless and transparent homeownership journey is more important than ever."

"Through our partnership with Emirates NBD, we are embedding structured mortgage solutions within Sobha’s home-buying journey, allowing customers to benefit from early financial clarity and greater confidence when purchasing off-plan homes. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting Dubai’s evolving property landscape and enhancing the overall customer experience," he added.

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