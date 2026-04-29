ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has officially broken ground on Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, marking a significant milestone and the arrival of the first Vida-branded residences in the UAE capital.

Vida Hotels & Resorts is an upscale lifestyle hospitality brand managed by the Emaar Hospitality Group.

Set for completion by the end of 2027, The Vida Residences Saadiyat Island will feature 121 fully furnished one-, two- and three-bedroom contemporary residences, designed to embody Vida’s signature blend of modern design, creative energy and connected living.

The development is tailored for a new generation of entrepreneurs, creatives and global residents seeking inspiring spaces and seamless services, it stated.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on-site on Saadiyat Island and was attended by senior leadership from ALAIN and Emaar Hospitality Group, alongside key consultants and project partners.

The start of construction signals the transition from concept to delivery and demonstrates tangible progress on one of Saadiyat Island’s most anticipated branded residential projects.

The project has witnessed exceptional market demand, reflecting strong investor confidence in both ALAIN’s vision and disciplined delivery approach and Emaar Hospitality Group’s ability to deliver a unique lifestyle and service quality, said a senior officials at the ground breaking ceremony.

The project sell-out further reinforces the continued strength of Abu Dhabi’s premium residential market and the growing appetite for differentiated, amenity-rich developments on Saadiyat Island, they added.

Khaled Al Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: "Breaking ground on Vida Residences Saadiyat Island represents an important milestone for ALAIN and reflects our commitment to delivering distinctive residential destinations shaped by design, community and experience."

"Vida’s vibrant, contemporary identity complements Saadiyat Island’s continued evolution and we are proud to introduce a development that blends creativity, connectivity and hospitality within one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after locations," he noted.

Situated at the heart of Saadiyat Island, residents will benefit from immediate access to world-renowned cultural landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The development is also within close proximity to leading educational institutions such as New York University Abu Dhabi, Harrow International School Abu Dhabi and Lycée Louis Massignon, further enhancing its appeal for families. Complemented by Saadiyat Island’s pristine beaches and leisure destinations, the location offers a well-rounded and highly desirable living environment.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, said: "Vida Residences Saadiyat Island marks an exciting milestone for the Vida brand as we introduce our first branded residences in Abu Dhabi. The development reflects Vida’s modern, community-driven ethos and reinforces our commitment to creating design-led residential experiences that resonate with a new generation of global residents."

The development will offer a vibrant, lifestyle-driven environment centred around a curated plaza with retail and dining outlets, indoor and outdoor social spaces and thoughtfully designed communal areas that encourage connection and community interaction, he added.

Designed as a pet friendly community, Vida Residences Saadiyat Island will feature a dog park, alongside family-oriented facilities such as children’s splash pads and play areas, supporting an inclusive and welcoming residential environment.

Residents will also benefit from a range of hospitality-inspired services including 24-hour concierge and security, doorman and porter services, housekeeping and laundry co-ordination, grocery delivery assistance and on-site property management and maintenance.

Saadiyat Island continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s most desirable residential and lifestyle destinations, world-class cultural institutions, natural beauty and luxury hospitality experiences. The commencement of construction at Vida Residences Saadiyat Island reflects the continued momentum of development across the island and underscores strong confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, said the developer.

Through projects such as Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, ALAIN continues to advance its strategy of partnering with globally recognised lifestyle and hospitality brands to deliver thoughtfully curated residential communities that create long-term value and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s evolving urban landscape, it added.

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