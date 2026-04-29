ALAIN, a leading Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has officially commenced construction on Vida Residences Saadiyat Island, marking a significant milestone and the arrival of the first Vida-branded residences in the UAE capital.

The project has witnessed exceptional market demand, reflecting strong investor confidence in both ALAIN’s vision and disciplined delivery approach and Emaar Hospitality Group’s ability to deliver a unique lifestyle and service quality. The project sell-out further reinforces the continued strength of Abu Dhabi’s premium residential market and the growing appetite for differentiated, amenity-rich developments on Saadiyat Island.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on-site on Saadiyat Island and was attended by senior leadership from ALAIN and Emaar Hospitality Group, alongside key consultants and project partners. The start of construction signals the transition from concept to delivery and demonstrates tangible progress on one of Saadiyat Island’s most anticipated branded residential projects.

Vida Residences Saadiyat Island will feature 121 fully furnished one-, two- and three-bedroom contemporary residences, designed to embody Vida’s signature blend of modern design, creative energy and connected living. The development is tailored for a new generation of entrepreneurs, creatives and global residents seeking inspiring spaces and seamless services.

Khaled Al Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Breaking ground on Vida Residences Saadiyat Island represents an important milestone for ALAIN and reflects our commitment to delivering distinctive residential destinations shaped by design, community and experience. Vida’s vibrant, contemporary identity complements Saadiyat Island’s continued evolution.

We are proud to introduce a development that blends creativity, connectivity and hospitality within one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after locations.”

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group, added: “Vida Residences Saadiyat Island marks an exciting milestone for the Vida brand as we introduce our first branded residences in Abu Dhabi. The development reflects Vida’s modern, community-driven ethos and reinforces our commitment to creating design-led residential experiences that resonate with a new generation of global residents.”