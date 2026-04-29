Leapfrog Property Group has strengthened its national presence with the launch of a new franchise office in Rustenburg, led by seasoned property professional Lebo Magae.

This strategic expansion forms part of the group’s ambitious 2026 growth plan, bringing a modern, tech-driven approach to real estate advisory in the North West province.

By combining local market insight with innovative digital tools and a client-focused philosophy, the new office is positioned to meet evolving buyer and seller demands in a dynamic, fast-growing regional market.

The new office is led by master principal property practitioner Lebo Magae, who brings nearly two decades of high-volume industry experience and

a reputation for pioneering property investment models in the region to the role.

"Rustenburg is a unique, high-intensity market that combines urban infrastructure with a deeply rooted sense of community," says Fritz Swanepoel, chief executive officer of Leapfrog Property Group. "We chose this moment to launch here because we are seeing a shift in the market. Buyers and sellers are becoming increasingly value-driven, and they require more than just a traditional agent - they need strategic property advisors.

"By combining Lebo’s deep local expertise with Leapfrog’s national systems and commitment to agent empowerment, we are positioning ourselves to lead in this market as buyer confidence continues to build."

High-performance growth

The Rustenburg team enters the market with a high-performance foundation, currently operating with a specialised team of seven candidate property practitioners.

The office has laid out an ambitious roadmap to double its capacity over the next six months, focusing on recruiting professionals who prioritise a high-performance culture and long-term client success.

"Our entry into the Rustenburg market is built on the philosophy of 'local heart, national strength,'" says Lebo Magae, principal of Leapfrog Rustenburg.

"My focus has always been to treat property as a genuine vehicle for wealth creation, not just a transaction. In Rustenburg, residents are building lives close to their work, and they deserve an omnichannel real-estate experience.

"Whether it’s high-quality video content or hyper-local SEO, we are bringing digital tools to the forefront to ensure our clients receive maximum visibility and precision in every deal."

Diverse housing demand

The Leapfrog Rustenburg office is set to serve the diverse residential needs of the area, from established suburbs like Northam Area, Cashan and Safari Gardens to high-demand areas like Waterval East, Tlhabane West, Mogwase and Sunrise Park.

As the demand for secure, sectional-title living grows among the area’s young professionals and middle management, the new team is equipped to provide the data-backed insights and hybrid marketing strategies required to navigate the current economic landscape.

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