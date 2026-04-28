UAE-based real estate developer Durar Group has appointed Ali & Sons as the main contractor for its flagship branded residential development - Moonstone Interiors by Missoni - coming up on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

This appointment marks a critical milestone in the project’s progression and underscores Durar Group’s disciplined delivery strategy - anchored in partnering with contractors that meet the highest standards of quality, precision, and execution, said the company in a statement.

Moonstone Interiors by Missoni is being developed by DurarF5 with Octa Properties appointed as the exclusive sales partner.

The upcoming project introduces a distinctive proposition to the UAE’s branded residential market, translating the design ethos of Missoni into a fully integrated living environment.

Conceived as a holistic lifestyle destination, the development seamlessly aligns architecture, interiors, and curated experiences to deliver a cohesive and elevated residential offering, said the statement.

The project comprises 226 sea-facing residences, each designed to maximise uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf while maintaining exceptional standards of detailing, materiality, and spatial efficiency.

On the contract award, Durar Group CEO Mohammed Miqdadi said: “This marks a defining milestone for Moonstone Interiors by Missoni. At Durar, we place a premium on execution, aligning with partners who have the capability to deliver with precision, consistency and accountability."

"Ali & Sons embodies these qualities, and we are confident in their ability to bring this development to fruition at the level it demands," he stated.

A carefully-curated suite of amenities - including infinity pools, refined communal spaces and bespoke lifestyle programming - supports a living experience defined by privacy, wellness, and design excellence.

Strategically positioned on Al Marjan Island, the development benefits from direct beachfront access and expansive sea views.

The island continues to gain prominence as a high-growth investment destination within the Northern Emirates, supported by robust infrastructure, increasing tourism demand, and its proximity to Dubai, approximately one hour away, said the developer.

The selection of Ali & Sons reflects Durar Group’s focus on execution certainty. With a strong track record in delivering complex developments across the UAE, Ali & Sons brings the technical expertise, operational rigour and delivery discipline required to realize the vision of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni to the highest standards, it added.

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