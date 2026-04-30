HONG KONG/LONDON: Standard Chartered ​said ⁠on Thursday that ‌first-quarter pretax profit climbed 17%, ​helped by a ​strong performance from ​its global banking and trading divisions ⁠as well as healthy inflows for its wealth management ​business.

StanChart, ‌which earns most ⁠of ⁠its revenue in Asia ​and Africa, ‌reported pretax ⁠profit for the quarter of $2.45 billion. That compares with $2.10 billion a year earlier and the $2.14 billion average of 15 ‌analyst estimates compiled by ⁠the bank. (Reporting by ​Selena Li in Hong Kong ​and ‌Lawrence White ⁠in London; Editing ​by Edwina Gibbs)