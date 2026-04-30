PHOTO
HONG KONG/LONDON: Standard Chartered said on Thursday that first-quarter pretax profit climbed 17%, helped by a strong performance from its global banking and trading divisions as well as healthy inflows for its wealth management business.
StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, reported pretax profit for the quarter of $2.45 billion. That compares with $2.10 billion a year earlier and the $2.14 billion average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by the bank. (Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)