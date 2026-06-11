British product testing firm Intertek said on Thursday the UK takeover ​panel has ⁠extended a deadline to June 18 for the £9.4-billion ($12.6 ‌billion) bid by Swedish private equity firm EQT AB.

Intertek has ​been one of the much sought-after targets among a growing ​list of British ​firms approached by private equity firms, as their relatively lower valuations have made them attractive ⁠buyout targets.

Here are some details on the deal talks:

* Intertek said last month it was ready to recommend the £60 per-share in cash takeover proposal if ​an ‌offer was ⁠to be ⁠tabled by EQT. It had earlier rejected three proposals on valuation concerns.

* ​The fourth proposal is at ‌a 40% premium to Intertek's closing ⁠price on April 15, the day before EQT made its first approach public.

* The deal would be Britain's third-largest private equity takeover ever behind the acquisitions of British airports operator BAA Plc in 2006 and pharmacy chain owner Alliance Boots in 2007, according to LSEG data.

* Intertek, which ‌helps companies ensure their products, operations and supply ⁠chains meet quality, safety and sustainability standards, ​had previously outlined plans to explore a splitof its two businesses to drive growth and boost shareholder ​returns. ($1 = 0.7475 ‌pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia, Ankita Bora, ⁠Prerna Bedi and Simone Lobo ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)