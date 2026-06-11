British product testing firm Intertek said on Thursday the UK takeover panel has extended a deadline to June 18 for the £9.4-billion ($12.6 billion) bid by Swedish private equity firm EQT AB.
Intertek has been one of the much sought-after targets among a growing list of British firms approached by private equity firms, as their relatively lower valuations have made them attractive buyout targets.
Here are some details on the deal talks:
* Intertek said last month it was ready to recommend the £60 per-share in cash takeover proposal if an offer was to be tabled by EQT. It had earlier rejected three proposals on valuation concerns.
* The fourth proposal is at a 40% premium to Intertek's closing price on April 15, the day before EQT made its first approach public.
* The deal would be Britain's third-largest private equity takeover ever behind the acquisitions of British airports operator BAA Plc in 2006 and pharmacy chain owner Alliance Boots in 2007, according to LSEG data.
* Intertek, which helps companies ensure their products, operations and supply chains meet quality, safety and sustainability standards, had previously outlined plans to explore a splitof its two businesses to drive growth and boost shareholder returns. ($1 = 0.7475 pounds)
(Reporting by Yamini Kalia, Ankita Bora, Prerna Bedi and Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)