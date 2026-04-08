The Saudi Heritage Commission, Sadus Foundation, and Riyadh Municipality have signed a co-operation agreement to develop and enhance Sadus Historic Village, one of the kingdom’s prominent archaeological and heritage sites.

The agreement is part of efforts to preserve heritage locations, promote their development, and strengthen their cultural presence, reported SPA.

The agreement was signed by Heritage Commission Branches Manager Mansour Almoaili, Director General of Sadus Foundation Khalid bin Mohammed bin Muammar, and Head of Al-Uyaynah and Al-Jubaylah Municipality Ahmed Alhamad at Sadus Historic Village.

It aims to co-ordinate efforts to rehabilitate heritage buildings and sites within Sadus. It includes providing technical support and supervision for restoration works and improving the surrounding urban environment.

The agreement also seeks to empower property owners and enhance their participation in preserving and investing in the site. In addition, it includes activating cultural and social programs to stimulate tourism and reinforce the site’s historical value, stated the SPA report.

The agreement stipulates the formation of a joint working team from the relevant entities to develop implementation plans and oversee areas of co-operation, ensuring integration of efforts and achievement of development goals while preserving the site’s historical character.

It reflects the kingdom’s continued commitment to preserving heritage sites and enhancing their use as cultural resources, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

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