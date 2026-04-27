Hassan Allam Holding and AlBawani Holding have announced that their joint venture has been awarded a SAR1.84 billion ($490 million) to construct The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMoCA), one of the most prominent cultural and iconic projects within the Diriyah development plan in the kingdom for Diriyah Company.

The project represents a significant addition to the Kingdom’s cultural infrastructure, combining the requirements of a modern museum experience with respect for Diriyah’s architectural and historical character, thereby enhancing its position as a center for culture and heritage and supporting the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The project will be executed by a joint venture comprising Hassan Allam Construction – Saudi Arabia, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding and one of the largest engineering, construction, investment, and development groups in the Middle East and North Africa, alongside AlBawani, a subsidiary of AlBawani Holding Company a leading Saudi construction and development company delivering large-scale infrastructure , commercial and cultural projects across the Kingdom.

The project was officially announced at a signing ceremony attended by Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company Group, Eng. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Hammad, Chief Executive Officer of the Museums Commission alongside Eng. Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, and Eng. Fakher AlShawaf, Group Chief Executive Officer of AlBawani Holding Company.

The scope of works and the importance of the project within the Diriyah development plan were presented at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Hassan Allam said: "This project represents an important milestone in the Group’s journey within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class cultural projects that respect historical heritage and meet national future ambitions."

"We are also proud to partner with AlBawani in executing this iconic project, in a collaboration that reflects integrated expertise and strengthens our joint capability to deliver major national projects to the highest standards. Saudi Arabia has been a central market for Hassan Allam Group for over five decades, during which we continue to contribute to the delivery of high-impact, long-lasting projects," he stated.

The project is located in the heart of Diriyah, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent historical sites, and forms part of ongoing efforts to develop the area as a global cultural and tourism destination. With a total gross floor area of 45,252 sqm and a total built -up area of 77,428 sq m.

Al Shawaf said: "We are proud to partner with Hassan Allam Construction in delivering this exceptional cultural project, which reflects the integration of our expertise and capabilities in executing complex projects to the highest quality standards."

"The SAMoCA demonstrates our commitment to developing national landmarks that highlight the Kingdom’s identity and cultural stature globally," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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