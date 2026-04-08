Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a new global record, with its public bus fleet achieving a cumulative operational distance exceeding 2 million km per bus while maintaining high efficiency over 18 years of uninterrupted service. This unprecedented milestone further reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and sustainability.

This exceptional achievement reflects the success of RTA’s strategy to maximise asset utilisation and adopt the highest circular economy standards, while underscoring the efficiency of preventive and operational maintenance practices implemented across the bus fleet.

Figures confirm that RTA’s buses have surpassed the 2 million km threshold, significantly outperforming their counterparts in major global cities. The highest distances recorded were 1.3 million km in London and 1.4 million km in Singapore. The fleet has maintained uninterrupted operations for 18 years, exceeding its planned service life while sustaining high operational efficiency.

In 2025, the buses recorded an availability rate exceeding 93%, alongside an exceptionally low fault rate compared with global benchmarks.

This achievement goes beyond being a mere figure; it represents a genuine success story that reflects RTA’s vision of developing a smart and sustainable public transport system that integrates advanced technology with operational efficiency. It is the outcome of sustained efforts by a dedicated professional team committed to the highest standards of quality and performance, reaffirming Dubai’s steady progress towards strengthening its position among the world’s best cities for quality of life and services.

This record milestone represents a qualitative addition to Dubai’s distinguished track record of achievements and underscores its continued commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable public transport services that enhance customer happiness and support smart mobility across the emirate.

This achievement carries far-reaching strategic dimensions that reinforce Dubai’s standing as a smart and sustainable city. Extending the operational lifespan of buses directly reduces waste associated with vehicle manufacturing and replacement, supporting Dubai’s environmental sustainability objectives. It also delivers remarkable savings in capital expenditure by prolonging asset life and deferring the need for fleet renewal.

Achieving these performance levels reflects the effectiveness of preventive maintenance plans and precision maintenance practices managed with high operational efficiency, setting a benchmark regionally and globally.