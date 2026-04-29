SLOVAKIA - Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 24th annual conference of the Energy Regulators Regional Association in Riyadh, under the theme: “From Oversight to Proactivity: The Proactive Regulator in Electricity Transformation,” taking place from February 1 to 3, 2027.

The Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority (SERA) made the announcement during the 23rd annual conference of the Energy Regulators Regional Association, currently being held in Slovakia.

The Authority also said that hosting the conference helps position the Kingdom as a leading destination for international forums and conferences.

It also highlights Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in anticipating innovative models for regulating the global electricity sector.

The Authority is participating as a member of the association with a delegation headed by its Deputy Governor for Economic Affairs and Licensing, Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Mozan.

During the conference, the Authority also showcased its experience in developing regulatory frameworks and strengthening consumer protection through a working paper presented by the Deputy Governor for Consumer Affairs, Abdulilah bin Rodhan Al-Shayaei, during a panel session titled: “Retail Supply Transformation and Enhancing Customer Engagement.”

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