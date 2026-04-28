Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindi inaugurated the largest express commerce distribution center in the Middle East and North Africa for Talabat Egypt, as per a statement.

The facility, developed in partnership with Hassan Allam Utilities, is located within the Yanmu East Logistics Complex on the Cairo-Suez Road, spanning approximately 27,000 square meters. It has an operational capacity of up to 1 million items per day.

The center currently serves 100% of Talabat Mart’s network in Egypt across 12 cities, with plans to expand coverage to 17 cities.

Hindi said the project reflects growing investor confidence in Egypt’s digital economy, highlighting that Talabat’s expansion through a technology-driven logistics hub underscores the country’s attractiveness for e-commerce investments.

He added that the development of Egypt’s digital infrastructure, along with the growth of online platforms and mobile applications, has played a key role in attracting global companies to expand locally.

The minister noted that Talabat’s reliance on a technology and shared services center in Egypt demonstrates confidence in local talent, with Egyptian teams contributing to application development and providing customer support across the company’s regional markets.

The center operates through integrated, real-time systems linking inventory, retail operations, and supply chains, supported by internally developed artificial intelligence models to forecast demand, optimize inventory distribution, and automate processes. These technologies are designed to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness while reducing operational losses.

Positioned as part of the growing express commerce segment, the facility was designed with scalability at its core. It currently accommodates around 75,000 storage locations, with the ability to double capacity within the same footprint without additional expansion, supporting the continued growth of logistics and e-commerce services.

The center is expected to support local producers, suppliers, and retailers by improving access to logistics infrastructure, enabling business growth, and enhancing customer service through better availability and competitive pricing.

Talabat Egypt serves as a key regional hub for the company’s operations, employing around 3,100 people, including more than 1,600 specialists supporting its eight markets through a technology and shared services center.

The Egypt-based cross-border services team currently delivers 74% of the company’s shared services and contributes to the development of a significant portion of the platform’s features across the region.

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