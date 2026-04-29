RIYADH - The Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has issued instructions to all shipping agents, port terminal operators, importers, exporters, and customs brokers allowing goods to be released from the port before storage fees are paid.

According to a circular issued by MAWANI, the release of goods from the port will be allowed before payment of outstanding storage fees, based on data approved in the authority's electronic systems.

This release is contingent upon a release permit issued in accordance with the Ports Community Law, and the full fees must be paid within 15 days of the issuance of the approved storage fee invoice, as per the approved time stamp and release permit. The new regulations will take effect on Wednesday, April 29.

The new instructions stipulate that releasing goods before payment does not entail any exemption from or suspension of financial obligations.

All outstanding amounts remain due and payable within the aforementioned period. Storage fees owed to the authority are considered state revenue and are collected in accordance with approved financial regulations and instructions.

The MAWANI may take all necessary legal measures to collect these fees, including referral to the competent enforcement and collection authorities.

The authority also called on all relevant parties to commit to paying financial dues and to enhance compliance with regulations and instructions, stressing that it will take all regulatory measures in cases of non-compliance with the approval and work accordingly.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

