Arab Finance: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected construction work at the Giza Pyramids Metro Station in Giza Governorate, part of the first phase of the Cairo Metro Line 4, during a site visit on Tuesday, April 28th, the Egyptian Presidency announced.

El-Sisi began his tour by inspecting tunnel boring machine operations before receiving a briefing from Tarek Gewaily, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT)‏, on the Metro Line 4 and the Pyramids Station project, which is scheduled to open in the first half (H1) of 2028.

Gewaily said the fourth line serves as a key link of 6th of October City and New Cairo to the Greater Cairo Metro network, adding it will provide transportation services to high-density areas, including the Pyramids, Faisal, Omraniya, Giza, Nasr City, Al-Azhar University, and New Cairo, with an expected capacity of around 2 million passengers per day. The line will also integrate with the 6th of October monorail.

During the visit, El-Sisi pressed the start button to signal the resumption of drilling works and observed the tunnel boring machine after completing the final section between Hadayek El-Ashgar and Pyramids stations, spanning 6.35 kilometers. He also inspected a completed section of the tunnel.

Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir reviewed the tunnel construction phases, including the installation of concrete lining segments, railway tracks, signaling systems, and electrical works, alongside updates on the overall progress of the fourth metro line and the Ministry of Transport’s plan to expand a sustainable, environmentally friendly mass transit network.

The President directed continued monitoring of construction progress, stressing the need to accelerate implementation while maintaining quality and safety standards and adhering to project timelines. He also highlighted the importance of linking densely populated areas to a green mass transit system.