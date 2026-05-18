Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Sunday's trading session down by 9.10 points, or 0.09 percent, to settle at 10,484.17 points.

A total of 100,883,896 shares were traded during the session, with a total value of QAR 231,827,695.106 through 14,919 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 12 companies advanced, while those of 39 other companies declined, with the shares of two companies remaining unchanged.

Market capitalization at the close of trading stood at QAR 626,090,291,623.320 compared to QAR 626,647,157,457.714 in the previous session.

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