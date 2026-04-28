Arab Finance: Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Hussein Eissa met with representatives of several Chinese companies to discuss potential investments across maritime transport, logistics, and manufacturing, including a proposal to establish a container terminal at Ain Sokhna Port with initial investments estimated at $400 million, as per a statement.

At the outset, Eissa reaffirmed the Egyptian government’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with China, describing it as a strategic partner.

During the meeting, Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), noted that Chinese companies are among the most prominent investors in the SCZone and confirmed the authority’s readiness to support new investments within the zone.

The discussions covered several proposed projects in the SCZONE, the New Capital, and other industrial areas. Among them is a plan by Jiangsu Port Group Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Huanshi Express Logistics Co., Ltd. to develop a container terminal at Ain Sokhna Port with a designed capacity of two million containers.

Furthermore, the Chinese Hurricane Group is considering establishing a 100,000-square-meter industrial zone. The project would include production lines for chemical products, fast-moving consumer goods, and household appliances, alongside regional storage facilities and smart logistics systems. The output is expected to be split between export markets, which would account for around 70% of production, and the local market, which would take the remaining 30%.

The meeting also reviewed a proposal to develop a logistics and commercial city over an area of three million square meters, modeled after China’s Yiwu. The project is estimated to require around $2 billion in investments and would feature showrooms for Chinese products across multiple sectors, as well as a five-star hotel, an international school, and a hospital. The development is expected to generate approximately 150,000 jobs.

In addition, the Chinese side expressed interest in establishing a customs warehouse to facilitate the re-export of used machinery to African markets. Discussions also addressed enhancing cooperation between the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Egyptian government to attract further investments in priority sectors. Chinese representatives noted that more than 160 Chinese companies are currently operating in Egypt and are prepared to expand their investments.

Eissa concluded by stating that follow-up meetings will be held between the Chinese companies and relevant Egyptian authorities to explore cooperation opportunities, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Chinese investors.