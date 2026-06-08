Leading Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has launched a summer fare sale offering discounts of up to 30% on one-way and return tickets across its network.

The promotion runs from June 7 to June 13 and is available through the promo code J9SUMMER. Travel under the offer is valid between June 15 and September 30.

The airline said the discounted fares apply to a range of destinations in Europe, Türkiye and other markets served by its network as it seeks to capitalize on summer travel demand.

"The offer builds on Jazeera Airways' summer campaign, "Don't Just See the World. Feel It.", encouraging travelers to go beyond simply visiting destinations and immerse themselves in the experiences, cultures and moments that make every journey memorable," said a company spokesman.

"Whether it's exploring the historic streets of Prague, enjoying the lakes and mountains of Tbilisi, discovering the beaches of Antalya and Salalah, or experiencing the vibrant energy of London, Milan Bergamo and Istanbul, Jazeera Airways is offering travellers more opportunities to make the most of their summer getaway," he added.

The Kuwaiti budget carrier said the key destinations included in the sale are London Luton, Milan Bergamo, Prague, Budapest, Kraków, Sarajevo, Larnaca and Tivat in Europe, as well as Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen, Trabzon and Antalya in Türkiye.

The offer forms part of Jazeera Airways' summer travel campaign aimed at boosting passenger traffic during the peak holiday season.

The airline continues to expand its network in recent years, targeting leisure and visiting-friends-and-relatives traffic from Kuwait and the wider Gulf region, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

