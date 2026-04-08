RIYADH — Saudi entities has signed a memorandum of cooperation to link heritage assets with national parks and transform them into sustainable eco-cultural destinations.

The agreement was signed between the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification and the Heritage Commission, in the presence of Acting CEO Ahmed Al-Ayada and Heritage Commission CEO Jasser Al-Harbash.

The first phase of the initiative will cover 27 sites across several national parks in different regions, focusing on rehabilitation and long-term sustainability.

These include five sites in Riyadh Region, five in Madinah Region, two in the Eastern Province, and 15 in Asir Region.

Highlighted locations include the rock inscriptions of Naqra Valley in Madinah, Muawiyah Dam in Sisad in Taif Governorate, the historic Jawatha Mosque in Al-Ahsa, and heritage sites in northern Riyadh, including Jubarah and Ad-Dahna.

The memorandum aims to integrate environmental planning with heritage preservation, creating a unified experience that combines conservation with cultural identity.

It also includes surveying and registering archaeological and heritage sites to support their nomination for international recognition.

The initiative seeks to empower local communities and support artisans by enabling heritage-based activities and traditional crafts, creating new economic opportunities.

It further aims to enhance environmental and cultural sustainability by combining vegetation protection with heritage preservation, while raising public awareness through media platforms.

The project will boost eco-cultural tourism, improve visitor experiences in national parks, support economic development, and ensure the protection of archaeological and heritage sites across the Kingdom.

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