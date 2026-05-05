Red Sea Global (RSG) is expanding access to The Red Sea destination for Eid Al-Adha by adding 32 extra flights between May 21–31 to meet rising holiday demand.

The enhanced schedule improves connectivity for both domestic and international travellers, with 46 flights from Riyadh, 18 from Jeddah, and eight each from Dubai and Doha, offering greater flexibility for holidaymakers and last-minute travel plans.

The increased capacity reflects growing interest in experience-led tourism within Saudi Arabia, as visitors seek premium short-haul escapes. -TradeArabia News Service

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