The UAE real estate services market is projected to grow from AED74.53 billion in 2026 to AED97.60 billion ($26.41 billion) by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54%, according to a new study.

The report by market intelligence platform Mordor Intelligence highlights Dubai’s dominant market role, with the emirate accounting for 58.4% of total UAE real estate services revenue in 2025, underlining its continued leadership within the national property landscape.

The UAE’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate strong long-term momentum, reinforcing the country’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations despite short-term regional and global uncertainties.

This sustained growth reflects the UAE’s strong market fundamentals, supported by ongoing population growth, foreign direct investment, infrastructure expansion and the continued global appeal of Dubai as a secure hub for wealth preservation and real estate investment, says Lifesize Plans Dubai, an Australian-based global leader in life-sized architectural projections.

For stakeholders across the sector, this momentum is also driving greater demand for technologies and services that support smarter planning, enhanced buyer confidence and more efficient decision-making throughout the development lifecycle, it said.

Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai, commented: “The continued expansion of the UAE’s real estate services market reflects the long-term confidence investors and developers have in Dubai and the wider UAE. While regional developments may create temporary shifts in sentiment, the country’s real estate fundamentals remain exceptionally strong, supported by visionary urban planning, regulatory maturity and sustained international demand. This is a market built for longevity, and we continue to see a strong appetite for solutions that help stakeholders make faster, smarter and more confident property decisions.”

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