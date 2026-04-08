The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) will pay cash dividends of EGP 3.50 per share for 2025 into two installments, according to a bourse filing.

The first installment, valued at EGP 1.50 per share, will be paid on April 30th. Meanwhile, the second installment, worth EGP 2 per share, will be distributed on September 30th.

The dividend distribution is eligible for shareholders until April 27th's trading session.

The announced dividends are higher than the amount disbursed for 2024, which came in EGP 3 per share.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry.

It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international companies.

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