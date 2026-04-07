The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of the Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, has reported that total transaction value reached AED66 billion representing a 160.7 percent increase across 13,518 deals in the first quarter of 2026 in the emirate, compared to AED25.31 billion from 6,896 transactions in the same period of 2025.

Sales and purchases totalled AED50.97 billion through 8,940 transactions, reflecting a 228.6 percent increase in value and a 134 percent rise in volume compared to Q1 2025.

Mortgage transactions also reached AED15.03 billion through 4,578 transactions, representing a 53.4 percent increase in value and a 48.8 percent rise in volume year-on-year.

Hudayriyat Island was the leading area for real estate transactions, recording deals amounting to approximately AED11.97 billion. It was followed by Reem Island, with AED9.45 billion, and Saadiyat Island, with AED8.8 billion, while Yas Island recorded activity exceeding AED5.5 billion in transactions.

“This quarter’s performance is a clear reflection of the confidence Abu Dhabi continues to earn from investors both locally and internationally," said Rashed Al Omaira, Director-General of ADREC. "Reaching a record level of activity is not only a sign of demand, but it signals a market that is becoming more disciplined, with a clear focus on long-term investment.”

He added, “Our role as ADREC is to ensure this growth is supported through consistent oversight and a regulatory framework that upholds trust and accountability across the sector. This is what gives Abu Dhabi its strength. It is not about short-term momentum, but a market built on strong fundamentals, positioning it as a reliable investment destination."

Market indicators continue to show strong and sustained demand across Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, with leasing activity maintaining growth into March.

The repeat lease price index recorded a 16 percent annual increase compared to March 2025, underscoring continued demand from end users and investors.

While demand continues to outpace supply, the market is supported by a growing development pipeline with 16 new real estate projects registered during the quarter, a 60 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Residential supply in the Abu Dhabi region is projected to increase by 10,272 units in 2026, rising from 314,976 to 325,248, representing annual growth of 3.3 percent. Supply is projected to grow further in 2027, reflecting a market that continues to expand on solid foundations.

The report highlighted exceptional growth in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with total investments by individuals reaching AED8.27 billion, marking a 423 percent increase compared to Q1 2025 and equivalent to the total foreign direct investment recorded during 2025.

Investors from 99 nationalities contributed to this performance, up from 68 nationalities during the same period last year.

Foreign investment activity remained strong within investment zones, accounting for approximately 84 percent of total investment value, surpassing AED36.4 billion out of a total AED43.59 billion. This represents a 242 percent increase compared to the same period last year, with key contributing markets including the United Kingdom, India, the Russian Federation, China, Jordan, France, and Egypt.