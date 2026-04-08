Dubai's off-plan market is entering a more selective phase, with buyers placing greater emphasis on pricing, delivery confidence, and long-term value rather than short-term momentum, says Harry Martin, Director of Off-Plan & Capital Markets at betterhomes, a leading real estate agency.

During the company’s latest Dubai Property Market Updates webinar, he said off-plan has accounted for roughly 70% of all transactions over the past year, but the market is now stabilising after several years of strong growth.

March transaction levels softened compared to February, with DLD transactions reaching around AED40 billion versus approximately AED60 billion the month before, though activity remains strong overall.

Achieved pricing has adjusted by around 13%, pointing to a more price-sensitive environment where buyers are scrutinising value more closely, rather than a market facing widespread distress.

“We are not at record pricing, but we are also not seeing widespread distress or massive discounts. Reality sits somewhere in the middle,” said Martin.

betterhomes added that construction remains active across the market, with developers continuing to build and around 90% of the delivery pipeline due in the next 12 months already sold.

“We are seeing a shift towards longer-term investors. People are now thinking five to ten years rather than short-term gains,” Martin said.

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