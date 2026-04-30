Prices of prime waterfront and beachfront land in Dubai are appreciating due to genuine scarcity and long-term conviction of sophisticated buyers, according to Issa Atiq, CEO of Arabian Acres, a Dubai-based luxury real estate brokerage and development advisory firm.

“Pricing is no longer being driven by sentiment or short-term cycles,” he told Zawya Projects, noting that prime land with a genuine locational advantage will continue to hold and appreciate over the medium- to long-term.

Aerial view of the three adjacent freehold plots on Jumeirah Coastline. The acquisition was concluded at a collective value of approximately $109 million. Source: Arabian Acres

Atiq believes periods of regional uncertainty tend to reinforce Dubai’s appeal, as the emirate has a stable, well-regulated real estate market with a clear growth trajectory.

Earlier this month, Arabian Acres coordinated and helped close a 400 million UAE dirhams ($109 million) transaction for three adjacent freehold plots with 160 metres of private beachfront on Dubai’s Jumeirah coastline. The firm said the three plots had appreciated between 255 percent and 335 percent over the past three years, citing Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

The Arabian Acres CEO said the capital flowing into Dubai’s real estate sector is getting more sophisticated with buyers becoming more discerning.

“They are not chasing momentum anymore; they are buying on conviction. That is a healthier market, one where truly prime assets will continue to outperform everything else,” he said.

Interview excerpts:

What is the pricing trend for waterfront and beachfront land in Dubai?

Prime waterfront and beachfront land in Dubai have continued to appreciate. Supply is finite, as you cannot create more coastline. What we are seeing is a market where pricing is no longer being driven by sentiment or short-term cycles, but by genuine scarcity and long-term conviction from sophisticated buyers who understand what they are acquiring. That dynamic doesn’t reverse easily.

Did the regional conflict have any impact on land prices at the time you closed the Jumeirah Coastline deal in March?

Not in any meaningful way, at least not at this level of the market. Capital at this scale doesn’t make decisions based on headlines. These are buyers with a long investment horizon who have been watching Dubai for years, and if anything, periods of regional uncertainty tend to reinforce Dubai’s appeal. It’s a stable, well-regulated market with a clear growth trajectory. That confidence didn’t waver during the transaction and we didn’t see it reflected in pricing either.

Is the AED 400 million payable upfront, or do master developers offer installment plans?

Deals of this magnitude are never one-size-fits-all. The structure is always tailored to the specific asset, the parties involved, and what makes sense strategically for everyone at the table.

Do master developers in Dubai impose specific timelines for commencing construction after land acquisition?

Yes, master developers typically set development guidelines, and timelines are part of that. It’s not unreasonable; they have a broader community vision to protect, and they want to ensure that large plots don’t sit idle indefinitely. In practice, there’s usually a degree of flexibility built in, particularly for projects of this scale, where the planning and design phase alone requires significant time to do properly.

Will you have a role in the development of recently transacted Jumeirah coastline plots, which, according to your previous statement, is slated to host a residential project combining private beach access and a residential yacht marina with an AED 1 billion GDV?

Arabian Acres acted as the exclusive adviser and broker on this transaction, representing both sides in structuring and executing the acquisition. Our role was to identify the opportunity, bring the right parties together, and ensure the transaction was structured correctly. This is ultimately what we do at this level of the market.

The project itself is in its early stages, with the concept being shaped and further details expected to come to market in due course as the project progresses.

Are you looking to acquire additional land in the UAE?

We are always looking for opportunities. We have been active in this market for 20 years, and land has always been a core part of what we do. Our conviction in Dubai’s long-term fundamentals has never wavered. The demand drivers are real, the regulatory environment is among the best in the world, and the quality of buyers entering this market continues to improve. We are focused on opportunities with genuine scarcity and long-term value and we know how to find them.

Could you clarify whether you will develop the acquired lands or sell them to developers?

The plan is to develop, as that’s where real value is created. That is the direction we are moving in. We are quietly building toward something and will speak when the time comes to share it.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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