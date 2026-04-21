Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Arabian Acres, a Dubai-based luxury real estate brokerage and development advisory firm specialising in super-prime residential and commercial transactions, has concluded the acquisition of three adjacent freehold plots in Jumeirah Coastline for a collective value of AED 400 million (approximately USD 109 million). The deal represents one of the most significant private coastal land assemblies in Dubai and marks the largest residential land transaction completed in Dubai.

This transaction comes at a time when global capital is increasingly seeking resilient, well-regulated markets. The UAE’s policy stability, strong governance and long-term growth fundamentals continue to reinforce its position as a preferred investment destination

“Large-scale land acquisitions of this nature reflect steady institutional and private wealth confidence in the UAE’s regulatory transparency, economic resilience, and long-term growth trajectory. Sustained capital inflows into Dubai’s prime and super-prime real estate segments continue to reinforce the UAE’s position as one of the world’s most stable and resilient investment destinations. At Arabian Acres, our role goes beyond brokerage. We work closely with local & international clients to navigate and execute complex, high-value opportunities in Dubai’s evolving real estate market.” Issa Atiq, CEO, Arabian Acres.

The consolidated landholding spans over 113,000 sq. ft, with a stretch of 160 metres of private beachfront along the Arabian Gulf, forming one of the last remaining contiguous coastal development opportunities of this scale in the Emirate. The transaction was completed in March 2026 and registered through the Dubai Land Department as three coordinated unit transfers. Arabian Acres structured, sequenced, and executed the entire acquisition, acting as exclusive broker for both buyer and seller.

The combined site is projected to deliver a gross development value exceeding AED 1 billion, driven by its extreme scarcity, scale and the planned integration of Dubai’s only residential land opportunity combining private beach access with a dedicated residential yacht marina. The development will comprise three ultra-luxury villas, each with direct beachfront access and private marina docking.

According to Dubai Land Department data, the three plots have appreciated between 255% and 335% over the past three years, underscoring both the scarcity of prime coastal land and the sustained demand for ultra-luxury residential assets. As contiguous beachfront plots become increasingly rare, structured land assemblies are expected to diminish further, amplifying the strategic significance of this transaction.

“This was a tightly structured transaction that required all three plots to move together. The window to secure this site was exceptionally narrow, as these were the last adjacent beachfront plots of this scale. Once developed, this combination of site, beach and planned marina access will be exceptionally difficult to replicate, making this one of the most strategically significant land transactions we have led to date” Added Issa Atiq.

While global markets continue to navigate heightened uncertainty, the fundamentals underpinning Dubai’s investment appeal remain firmly intact. Finite by nature and impossible to replicate, prime beachfront and waterfront land continues to attract significant capital from ultra-high-net-worth investors seeking long-term value, stability and asset security. Supported by strong regulatory frameworks, freehold ownership protections, RERA oversight and long-term economic planning, Dubai continues to reinforce its position as one of the world’s most transparent and resilient real estate markets

About Arabian Acres

Arabian Acres is a Dubai-based luxury real estate brokerage and development advisory firm, established in 2006 specializing in super-prime residential and commercial transactions across the UAE. The firm advises private investors, family offices, and institutional clients on acquisition, disposition, and development strategies in Dubai's most exclusive neighbourhoods. Arabian Acres is licensed by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) of the Dubai Land Department.

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