Jeddah: Jamjoom Pharma, a leading Saudi pharmaceutical healthcare company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care at the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia, aiming to support the development of healthcare and pharmaceutical professionals through training programs and educational initiatives, contributing to enhancing the quality of healthcare services and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement comes as part of Jamjoom Pharma’s broader strategy to strengthen its role as an active national partner in advancing the healthcare sector by investing in healthcare and pharmaceutical talent development, supporting community awareness programs, and expanding collaboration with government health entities.

Under the MoU signed between Jamjoom Pharma and the General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care at the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia, the two parties will collaborate on implementing developmental programs across administrative, technical, and specialized fields, in addition to designing and developing curriculums in line with the professional global standards, and organizing workshops, seminars, and forums related to pharmaceutical training and development. The collaboration will also include assessing the training needs of HCPs, providing professional consultations, evaluating the impact of training programs, and exchanging expertise in professional development fields.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Samir Al Khouly, General Manager at Jamjoom Pharma Saudi Arabia, and Mohammed Alshennawi, General Director of the General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care at the Ministry of Health, KSA, in the presence of officials from both parties.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Ahmed Samir Al Khouly, General Manager at Jamjoom Pharma Saudi Arabia, stated: “The MoU with the Ministry of Health’s General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care reflects Jamjoom Pharma’s commitment to supporting the development of pharmaceutical competencies and enhancing specialized professional training programs, contributing to empowering healthcare practitioners to keep pace with the latest developments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, while supporting the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation goals.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Alshennawi, General Director of the General Administration of Pharmaceutical Care at the Ministry of Health, KSA, added: “This agreement marks an important step in supporting the development of pharmaceutical professionals through specialized training programs and advanced learning environments that promote continuous professional development and enhance performance efficiency, in partnership with one of the leading national healthcare companies.”

This agreement underscore Jamjoom Pharma’s commitment to supporting health, educational, and community initiatives, while reinforcing its role as an active partner in advancing Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector through sustainable strategic partnerships with government healthcare entities and stronger integration between the public and private sectors to support the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation objectives.

Jamjoom Pharma operates in more than 37 countries across the Middle East and Africa, with core operations in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, the Levant, Egypt, and North Africa. The company has established a leading position as a trusted provider of high-quality medicines and consumer healthcare products across multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, dermatology, cardio-metabolic diseases, general medicine, and others.