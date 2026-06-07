The University of Bahrain (UOB) and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration across education, research, faculty development and community service, marking an important step in advancing Bahrain’s higher education.

Founded on the principles of shared benefit, collaboration and understanding, this strategic collaboration aligns with Bahrain’s ambition to strengthen its knowledge economy, enhance research capacity and develop a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting future challenges.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Fuad Mohammed Al-Ansari, President of the University of Bahrain and Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain. The ceremony was also attended by Professor Alfred Nicholson, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Head of School of Medicine at RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, and Dr Hessa Aljunaid, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Bahrain, Dr Esra Wali, Vice President for Partnerships and Development at the University of Bahrain, together with members of the senior management teams from both universities.

The partnership aims to facilitate cooperation in undergraduate and postgraduate teaching activities, including guest lectures, scientific presentation assessment, thesis co-supervision and examination. It also supports joint faculty training initiatives designed to strengthen academic capacity and promote the exchange of expertise and international best practices in learning and teaching.

A key strategic benefit of the agreement lies in its focus on research collaboration. Through the joint management of the UOB-RCSI Medical University of Bahrain research fund and the creation of a shared research activities database, both institutions will be better positioned to identify common interests and support innovative research projects that address important national health challenges.

The MoU also provides a platform for organising joint scientific and educational activities, including conferences, workshops, and guest lectures, aimed at knowledge exchange, professional networking, and interdisciplinary collaboration, while enriching the educational experience of students and faculty alike. The agreement further promotes coordination of community engagement activities, reflecting the shared commitment of both universities to generating meaningful societal impact.

Student development is another highlight of the partnership. By encouraging collaboration between student councils and supporting joint student activities, the agreement helps cultivate leadership and cross-institutional engagement among students, who benefit from broader academic and extracurricular opportunities and enhanced participation in research and community service initiatives.

Dr Fuad Mohammed Al-Ansari, President of the University of Bahrain, added: “We are pleased with the partnership framework and the evolution of our collaboration with RCSI Medical University of Bahrain. By bringing together the expertise and resources of two leading universities, our partnership is expected to create lasting value for our students, academics, researchers and communities in Bahrain.”

Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, commented: “Through our collaborative educational, research and community service cooperation with the University of Bahrain, we are committed to strengthening links between higher education, healthcare and the communities we serve, while contributing to Bahrain’s national development.”

The Memorandum of Understanding represents a shared vision for academic excellence, innovation and impact, reinforcing the role of higher education as a catalyst for national progress and sustainable development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education, research and community engagement to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain