Manama — His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University, received Dr. Mohammed Al-Asiri, CEO of the Bahrain Space Agency, and his accompanying delegation at his office in Salmaniya to discuss ways to strengthen joint cooperation in the fields of scientific research and the development of projects of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the prospects for partnership between the two sides were discussed, with a view to supporting innovation and the exchange of expertise and promoting research projects related to space science and technology, in line with global best practices and serving the scientific and developmental goals of both institutions.

His Excellency Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fahaid emphasized during the meeting the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Bahrain Space Agency, in a way that supports scientific research at the university and enhances opportunities for developing innovative scientific projects serving the fields of space and advanced technologies.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al-Asiri said that cooperation between the Bahrain Space Agency and Arabian Gulf University represents a fundamental pillar for promoting and supporting scientific research and establishes technological innovation in line with global best practices, welcoming the strengthening of the partnership between the two sides.

This meeting comes as part of the two sides' efforts to expand areas of academic and research cooperation and develop joint initiatives that contribute to supporting the space sector and scientific research in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.