Kuwait: Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), the leading and sole provider of credit information and credit ratings in the State of Kuwait, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies (KIBS) to launch a specialized training program focused on enhancing credit awareness within the banking and financial sectors, particularly in relation to credit reports and ratings.

Under the MoU, CINET will develop and prepare the program content in collaboration with KIBS, ensuring the delivery of specialized material aligned with leading professional practices and regulatory standards adopted within the credit sector. Simultaneously, the Institute will qualify professionals working in Kuwait’s financial and banking sector, thereby expanding the program's reach and enhancing the professional competencies of sector affiliates and all beneficiary entities.

The program aims to elevate professional practices among credit report users by strengthening the accurate understanding, interpretation, and responsible use of credit data, ultimately contributing to greater transparency and credit literacy.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi, CINET Chairperson, said: “This partnership marks an important step toward enhancing credit awareness and strengthening credit culture within the financial sector. Through this collaboration, we aim to support the responsible use of credit information and further promote transparency across the Kuwaiti market through joint programs and cooperation with specialized institutions”.

From her side, Mrs. Rana Abdullah Al-Naibari,The general Manager of Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies added: “At KIBS, we are committed to developing capabilities in line with the evolving needs of the banking sector. This program reflects our dedication to delivering specialized initiatives with tangible impact, as our team will work closely to equip professionals across the financial sector with the knowledge required to support compliance and strengthen the sector’s efficiency and sustainability.”

The program will cover several key areas, including compliance with regulatory procedures, particularly the importance of obtaining customer consent prior to conducting credit inquiries. It will also provide detailed insights into credit report components and credit score interpretation, in addition to standardizing professional terminology, especially when handling negative data, complaints, or objections. These efforts aim to enhance transparency and improve clients’ understanding of credit reports and credit ratings when applying for loans and credit facilities.

This partnership reflects the commitment of both parties to fostering an advanced credit culture in Kuwait through structured learning, increased awareness, and alignment with best practices in credit reporting and governance.

About CINET

Kuwait Credit Information Network (CINET) seeks to provide inquiry services, credit score, and credit information in an innovative manner and with the highest levels of professionalism and trustworthiness. The company contributes to strengthening the credit system, improving the credit culture, and raising the degree of trust among clients in the credit community.

The activities of the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company are subject to the control and supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Law No. 9 of 2019 regulates the exchange of credit information.

Executive regulations of Law No. 9 of 2019.

For more information:

Kuwait Credit Information Network Company

Al Mirqab - Othman Bin Affan Street - Capital Tower - Floor: 35

Website: www.cinet.com.kw