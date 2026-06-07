AlSanousi: Capital markets and the financial sector are active partners in advancing climate action, and environmental preservation is only complete when translated into measurable, on-the-ground initiatives

Al-Fadhel: Removing 671 tons of marine waste to protect the environment of Kuwait Bay reflects the success of the integration between the Kuwait Dive Team’s expertise in the field and Boursa Kuwait’s support

Al-Ghamlas: Boursa Kuwait presents a model for the private sector in enabling the circular economy, with ongoing collaboration that goes beyond theoretical commitment to practical solutions to embed a culture of recycling

Boursa Kuwait renewed its commitment to supporting climate action and strengthening sustainability practices on World Environment Day 2026, affirming that the Kuwaiti capital market plays a pivotal role in driving the transition toward a more responsible economy. The exchange’s participation in this event comes in line with its global message for the year, #ClimateActionToday, which calls for moving beyond environmental awareness and delivering tangible, on-the-ground impact.

This year’s World Environment Day underscores that climate change is no longer a distant possibility but a present reality, with its dangerous effects reflected in rising temperatures, intensifying heatwaves, wildfires, rising sea levels and the retreat of ice cover.

This increases the role and responsibility of the private and financial sectors, as they become leaders and active participants in the response to climate change, as capital markets possess the tools needed to enhance transparency, embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) and support the initiatives to accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Commenting on the occasion, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait Mr. Naser Mishari Al-Sanousi said:

“Every day, nature sends us clear signals that no sector can afford to ignore. At Boursa Kuwait, we believe that the financial sector has an important role in advancing climate action, which is why we work to translate our environmental commitments into tangible initiatives. Our institutional excellence is not solely measured by financial performance, but also by the sustainability of our business and our responsibility to protect natural resources for future generations. We continue to demonstrate how the private sector can contribute to meaningful and lasting environmental impact.

Protecting the marine environment of Kuwait Bay

Boursa Kuwait translates its environmental commitment through a strategic and sustainable partnership with the Environmental Voluntary Foundation’s Kuwait Dive Team, in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme and under the Clean Seas initiative, which is aligned with Goal 14 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Life Below Water, which focuses on preventing marine pollution of all kinds and the sustainable management and protection of marine and coastal ecosystems.

Since 2020, Boursa Kuwait has supported the team’s field operations, including the launch of the Boursa Boat and the subsequent launch of the second Boat in 2026. Since its establishment, the team has been committed to removing plastic waste, shipwreck debris and sunken boats, retrieve abandoned illegal fishing nets, clean beaches and islands as well as monitor violations that could threaten the marine environment. This continued support has resulted in the removal of more than 671 tons of marine waste, making the partnership between the two entities an effective institutional model that combines social responsibility with measurable environmental impact.

2 Logistical support through Boursa Boat +6 Years of continued support 671 Tons of hazardous waste removed

Head of the Environmental Voluntary Foundation’s Kuwait Dive Team Mr. Waleed AlFadhel said:

Boursa Kuwait’s institutional support is an effective enabler of our efforts in the field and a practical model to advance the targets of UN SDG 14. This collaboration has enabled us to carry out broader and more efficient operations to remove marine waste and protect Kuwait Bay, an irreplaceable environmental resource and a strategic economic asset. This integration of field expertise and institutional support is an optimal manifestation of the most urgent models to achieve sustainable environmental action in the region.

The Clean Seas initiative gains added significance given its connection to Kuwait Bay, considered one of the most prominent coastal and marine ecosystems in the region and the world. The bay is home to several strategic facilities, including both the Shuwaikh and Doha ports as well as power and water desalination plants. Regarded as one of the largest fish nurseries in the world and distinguished by its exceptional environmental value, it hosts many reserves and is a major stopover destination for migratory birds.

Promoting Plastic Recycling and the Circular Economy

Boursa Kuwait continues its strategic partnership with Omniya Plastic Collection Company, supporting its non-profit mission to promote the recycling of plastic waste and embed responsible plastic waste management initiatives throughout the State of Kuwait.

Aligned with UN SDG 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production, this partnership aims to reduce waste generation through recycling, encouraging financial institutions and listed companies to adopt sustainability practices and embrace the concept of a circular economy.

Since the establishment of the partnership in March 2019, Boursa Kuwait has contributed to the achievement of tangible environmental impact, as it has collected 1241 tons of plastic waste, saved 3723 cubic metres of landfill and reduced its carbon footprint by 3102.45 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. The exchange was also the first private sector institution to receive the Blue Bottle certification in recognition of its role in supporting plastic recycling and advancing a circular economy in Kuwait.

3102 Tons of carbon dioxide emissions 3723 Cubic meters of landfill 1241 Tons of plastic waste

Commenting on the partnership between Boursa Kuwait and Omniya, company CEO Eng. Sana AlGhemlas said:

Our partnership with Boursa Kuwait represents an inspirational model of how private and financial sector institutions can contribute to SDG 12 and the principles of a circular economy, as the exchange demonstrates that sustainability goes beyond theoretical commitments and supports practical, on-the-ground solutions that reduce plastic waste effectively and promote a culture of waste segregation within the community. The partnership also serves as an incentive for other private sector companies to contribute to building a sustainable environmental future for Kuwait.

Omniya Plastic Collection Company is a non-profit organization based in Kuwait dedicated to raising environmental awareness and combating plastic pollution. It encourages the segregation of plastic waste at its source and works to prevent its disposal in landfills or the marine environment, in addition to promoting sustainable waste management practices.

Operational initiatives to enhance efficient use of resources and reduce environmental impact

As part of its ongoing efforts to embed responsible environmental practices across its operations, Boursa Kuwait has implemented a plethora of initiatives to enhance resource use and efficiency and reduce the impact of its operations on the environment, including upgrading its facilities to conserve energy and water consumption and reduce its carbon footprint.

Aligned with UN SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities, these initiatives aim to reduce the adverse impact on cities and communities, promoting sustainable waste management practices and responsible water and energy consumption.

Boursa Kuwait’s efforts of responsible resource management have resulted in its building receiving the prestigious LEED Gold certification in 2023, reflecting the company’s commitment to applying green building standards and enhancing the efficacy of its workplace.

Since 2021, the company has partnered with specialized entities to recycle electronic devices, contributing approximately 55 metric tons of monitors, computers and unused equipment, as part of its efforts to reduce e-waste and promote safe and responsible disposal practices.

Boursa Kuwait has also recycled 1972 kilograms of operational waste, including 472 kilograms of plastic waste and 1500 kilograms of paper waste, supporting circular economy practices and more efficient resource management.

1972 Kilograms of operational waste recycled 55 Metric tons of recycled electronic devices LEED Gold certification for the efficiency of the building

International recognition for its performance in sustainability

Boursa Kuwait received a number of prestigious awards in 2025, winning five awards that reflect its excellence in sustainability, governance, market development, corporate governance and supporting sustainable communities.

The awards include:

Best for Sustaining Communities – Middle East from Global Finance

Best Sustainable Corporate Governance from The European

Women’s Empowerment Champions from The European

In addition, Boursa Kuwait has received many awards over the years that have established it on both the regional and international stage. Collectively, these awards represent the independent validation of Boursa Kuwait’s performance standards and practices, enhancing the credibility of its ESG disclosures to investors and shareholders locally and internationally.

Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Al-Sanousi said:

Institutional investors are cognizant today that a financial institution with integrated frameworks supported by reliable data and long-term partnerships is better positioned to manage risk and deliver consistent value over the long-term, which is why we at Boursa Kuwait believe that sustainability and institutional value creation are two sides of the same coin.

International commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals

World Environment Day is a reflection of the growing international importance of climate cooperation and the role of governments and private sector institutions to accelerate meaningful solutions.

Boursa Kuwait’s participation is a natural extension of its institutional approach to embedding sustainability within the financial sector ecosystem and aligns with its support of the UN SDGs, specifically Goal 13 on Climate Action, strengthening the role of the financial sector in adopting sustainable practices and leading the transition toward a low carbon economy. In addition, the company’s participation is aligned with Goal 17 – Partnership for the Goals, establishing long-term partnerships with civil society and the relevant stakeholders.

Through its sustainability programs, projects and initiatives, Boursa Kuwait continues to strengthen the role of capital markets and the financial sector in taking the lead on climate action, contributing to the development of a resilient and sustainable economy that supports the objectives of Kuwait Vision 2035.