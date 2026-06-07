Anthropic names KPMG as a preferred consultant for Private Equity

KPMG’s 276,000+ global workforce provided access to Claude.

KPMG and Anthropic announced a global alliance, bringing Anthropic’s frontier AI directly into KPMG’s client delivery platform. The alliance will initially focus on tax clients and private equity firms, enabling clients to build agentic workflows in real time to help drive better outcomes. KPMG will also embed Claude into its PE-focused product offerings, and the two organizations will co-develop new Claude-powered products for portfolio companies.

“At KPMG, we're innovating and redefining how work gets done,” said Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International. “This global alliance with Anthropic reflects our shared commitment to responsible AI, prioritizing security, trust, and governance as KPMG firms scale these capabilities to our clients and people around the world."

"KPMG works in industries where accuracy, accountability, and trust aren’t optional, and they're applying the same standard to AI. They’re rolling Claude out to 276,000 people across the business and using it for client work in tax and private equity. They're also bringing it into cybersecurity, where it helps find and fix vulnerabilities. That's what a firm-wide commitment to AI looks like, and we're proud to be the partner they chose,” said Daniela Amodei, Co-founder and President of Anthropic.

“As organizations across Qatar move from AI experimentation to implementation, they need trusted partners who can help them adopt these technologies with confidence. This alliance with Anthropic together with our best-in-class global AI capabilities and teams strengthen our ability to support clients with advanced AI systems and use cases combined with the governance, sector insight, and practical expertise needed to drive real business value.” said Ahmed Abu-Sharkh, Country Senior Partner, KPMG in Qatar.

The alliance brings together Anthropic’s frontier AI, KPMG professionals’ domain experience, and a shared commitment to security and trust in AI.

• Claude Cowork and Managed Agents are integrated into KPMG’s global technology platform, built on Microsoft Azure, combining KPMG insights, proprietary tools, and client data in one environment. KPMG professionals already use the platform to build AI tools that support client delivery. With Claude integrated, professionals and clients can work with AI directly within the platform, enabling new capabilities and real time innovation.

• Value creation for Private Equity (PE) clients. KPMG will be a preferred consultant for deploying Anthropic AI capabilities to PE clients, helping portfolio companies responsibly use Anthropic AI and agents to drive productivity gains and create new AI-driven products and services.

• Modernizing work with Claude. KPMG’s 276,000 global workforce will have access to Anthropic’s Claude suite of AI capabilities, building on the successful adoption of Claude across KPMG’s Advisory, AI and Data Labs and enterprise support teams in the U.S. over the last two years. As part of the strategic alliance, KPMG and Anthropic will help shared clients reimagine their business functions and co-develop AI-enabled product offerings that will solve client challenges in ways that were previously not possible. For example, the new portfolio of offerings for PE clients includes KPMG Blaze, which can embed Claude Code to help clients accelerate IT modernization, cut development lifecycles and enable faster delivery of AI-enabled technology systems.

“Rapid development of AI leaves no choice for businesses but to adopt these in their way of work in a responsible manner. KPMG as trusted partners help clients translate AI ambition into tangible business outcomes, with a clear strategy and disciplined execution. This alliance enhances our ability to support organizations across the business and in their broader transformation agenda, combining advanced AI capabilities with deep sector and advisory expertise to help unlock sustainable value,” said Venkat Krishnaswamy, Partner, Head of Advisory, KPMG in Qatar.

“For tax and corporate functions, AI has the potential to enhance the quality, speed, and insight behind decision-making, while also helping to simplify complexity and support compliance. Through our Digital Gateway, this alliance will allow us to bring advanced AI capabilities to clients in a structured and responsible way, working alongside them over time as these solutions evolve to unlock more strategic value across their operations.” said Barbara Henzen, Partner, Tax and Corporate Services, KPMG in Qatar.

Across the alliance, KPMG and Anthropic will embed cybersecurity, risk, and AI assurance into how AI systems and tools are designed and operated, with teams finding and fixing vulnerabilities and protecting critical systems. All work is guided by the KPMG Trusted AI framework.

For more information, please contact:

Huda Ibrahim – hudai@kpmg.com

Faisal Abdelkader – fabdelkader@kpmg.com

For additional details about KPMG in Qatar and our privacy policy, visit www.kpmg.com.

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KPMG in Qatar Clients & Markets

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