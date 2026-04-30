Ooredoo, a major telecom company, has announced a strong start to 2026, delivering higher profitability and solid earnings momentum in the first quarter.

The company's revenue increased by 6% YoY to QAR6.2 billion ($1.7 billion), while EBITDA increased by 6.9% to QAR2.7 billion. EBITDA margin at 43.8% was up 0.4pp.

Net profit increased by 4.7% YoY to QAR1 billion ($274.46 million), said Ooredoo.

The company's total customer base reached 147.1 million (including IOH).

Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Ooredoo, said: “Ooredoo Group has entered 2026 on a solid footing, delivering a robust performance across its markets. This is reflected in a 4.7% year-on-year increase in reported net profit to QAR1 billion, underpinned by disciplined execution and the strength of our diversified footprint.

"We are also pleased that the Board’s recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of QAR0.75 per share was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on March 8, 2026, with the dividend subsequently transferred for distribution. This reflects our continued commitment to delivering an attractive and sustainable return to shareholders.

"Parts of the region continued to face heightened uncertainty, and in such an environment, reliable connectivity becomes ever more essential for customers, businesses and communities. Our performance this quarter highlights the robustness of our diversified portfolio and the dedication of our teams in supporting the markets we serve.

"With strong financial foundations and a clear strategic direction, Ooredoo remains well positioned to navigate near-term uncertainty while continuing to create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.”

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, CEO of Ooredoo Group, said: “Ooredoo delivered a strong start to 2026, supported by solid commercial momentum across the Group. This performance was driven by effective execution across our markets, with particularly strong contributions from Algeria and Tunisia, alongside resilient trends in Kuwait, Oman and Iraq.

"We continued to deploy capital in a disciplined manner, investing QAR608 million during the quarter while maintaining a sustained focus on cash generation. Free cash flow increased by 5.2% year-on-year, reflecting solid operating performance and continued focus on cost efficiency and targeted capital deployment to support strategic growth initiatives."

The group deployed QAR 608 million of CAPEX in the first quarter (Q1 2025: QAR 538 million), a 13% increase YoY, reflecting targeted network investments across the markets.

Investment remained focused on network leadership and capacity upgrades across the footprint, led by key markets including Algeria, Iraq and Tunisia, supporting service quality and capacity to meet demand. This was complemented by continued investment in Syntys to scale data center capabilities.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

