DHG Properties, the Dubai-based developer and part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, has officially broken ground on Helvetia Verde, its second residential development in Dubai.

With piling and shoring now underway as the first phase of construction, the milestone marks the commencement of works on the 20-storey high-rise in Meydan Horizon, placing the project firmly on track for delivery to homeowners and investors in Q1 2028.

Helvetia Verde is strategically positioned within Meydan Horizon, a visionary live-work-play district undergoing one of Dubai’s most ambitious redevelopments. Since launch, 60% of units have already been sold, reflecting strong and sustained market momentum, said the developer in a statement.

This is supported by broader infrastructure developments across Dubai, including the newly announced Metro Gold Line, which is expected to drive property prices and rental appreciation of up to 30% in communities along its route. The upcoming Metro Blue Line, along with future extensions of the Green Line, is also set to enhance connectivity across key districts.

Spanning a total built-up area of 21,807 sq m, Helvetia Verde is defined by sleek, elegant architecture, adding a distinctive presence to the emerging Meydan Horizon skyline.

The development comprises 108 residences in a G+2P+17 configuration, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, including a limited number of garden residences and exclusive top-floor penthouses with panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, said the statement.

With just three to seven units per floor, the tower maintains a high level of privacy and exclusivity, complemented by access to a turquoise lagoon, shaded promenades, landscaped parks, cafés, restaurants, and retail, it added.

On the new project, CEO and Founder Blagoje Antic said: "Breaking ground on Helvetia Verde is an important milestone in our UAE journey. "It is the point at which our ‘Swiss Precision, Dubai Vision’ approach to real estate development begins to take shape in one of the city’s most promising districts. It also reflects how we approach growth in the market - not simply by expanding our presence, but by maintaining a consistent level of quality and attention to detail across every project, including Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, which is approaching completion, and our third development on Dubai Islands, set to break ground at the end of May 2026."

"Together, these developments represent approximately AED 1.3 billion in development value within a short period of time and reflect our continued execution of a focused UAE growth strategy, bringing the Helvetia brand to key growth districts across Dubai." he added.

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