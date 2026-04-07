Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has confirmed steady progress on its residential project, Rivo by Grovy, in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC).

Al Ishrak Contracting Company has been appointed as the main contractor for the project, scheduled to mobilise on the construction site this month.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony in November 2025, construction at RIVO is progressing on schedule. The enabling works are in their final phase with piling and shoring works now nearing completion.

With enabling works concluding on track, the project is ready to advance into the next construction phase in line with its Q4 2027 handover commitment.

Positioned as a vibrant residential landmark bringing fresh energy to DLRC, the design-focused development includes 133 units with prices starting from AED 690,000 for studios.

As part of the company’s ongoing delivery discipline, Grovy has fast-tracked procurement of keymaterials for RIVO to secure timely delivery and avoid supply chain bottlenecks.

Site supervisionhas been reinforced through weekly coordination meetings and live tracking of milestones toensure construction activity remains aligned with the schedule.

Grovy has implemented construction management software across RIVO’s entire project lifecycle, reflecting the company’s commitment to proptech-led development.

This approach was recently recognised at PropTech Connect Middle East 2026, where Grovy received the Digital Developer award.

CEO Abhishek Jalan said: "We are making steady progress every day towards our milestones for RIVO."

"The appointment of our main contractor marks the next stepin our delivery programme. Our focus has always been on timely delivery, and our progress with RIVO reflects the confidence and resilience that underpin Dubai," he added.

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