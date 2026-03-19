A temporary mechanism for logistical transit has been launched by the Executive Council of the GCC Customs Union Authority to address the repercussions of the Iranian aggression targeting GCC countries.

Customs president Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa said the mechanism aims to accelerate the movement of goods between GCC states, reduce operational costs, and ensure the smooth flow of trade across entry points.

The mechanism establishes a logistics fast track linking major ports and airports across GCC countries using sealed trucks, without the need for final customs clearance at transit points, reducing time and streamlining procedures.

Shipment data, including cargo manifests and related documentation, are exchanged in advance between customs authorities to ensure efficient and seamless movement of goods.

Shaikh Ahmed added that priority is given to essential goods, including food, medical supplies and perishable items to ensure timely delivery.

Clear security controls are applied to trucks and goods, with necessary measures taken in case of suspected shipments, maintaining speed and procedural efficiency.

He noted that the mechanism enhances the flow of goods among GCC countries during crises, improves logistical efficiency, reduces customs complexities, and supports Gulf customs and economic integration, while maintaining regional and international market competitiveness and ensuring the timely movement of trade across all participating entry points.

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