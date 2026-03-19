Doha: Mwani Qatar has activated an exceptional package of facilitations in port tariffs, aimed at supporting the logistics sector and facilitating operational activities in the country.

It announced amendments to certain provisions of the port tariffs, in view of the exceptional circumstances currently impacting supply chains and the resulting operational and logistical challenges.

"This facilitation comes as part of the Ministry of Transport's strategy to support the private sector and partnerships," stated Mwani Qatar.

It further added that this initiative comes within the framework of Mwani Qatar commitment to reducing financial burdens on customers, providing suitable and flexible storage options that meet the needs of various sectors, and ensuring the continuity of import, export, and supply chain operations during this critical period.

Mwani Qatar also stated that this decision shall remain in effect throughout the exceptional phase until further notice.

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