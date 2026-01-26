AMMAN — Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Sunday reviewed the latest progress on transport projects under the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2026–2029, alongside ongoing initiatives across the Kingdom.

During a meeting with directors of the ministry’s affiliated authorities and institutions, Qatamin was briefed on the completion rates, current status and upcoming plans for projects within the vision’s transport programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Each director presented a detailed overview of projects under their remit, highlighting achievements and future work plans.

The transport sector’s objectives under the Economic Modernisation Vision include enhancing infrastructure, developing transport and logistics services across all modes, and creating job opportunities.

Under the first executive programme, 16 projects have been completed, while 11 remain under implementation, focusing on improving network efficiency, service quality and sector readiness to meet economic growth demands.

The second executive programme includes 18 projects covering rail, road, maritime and air transport. These initiatives aim to provide safe and efficient services, support the transition to green transport, reduce emissions and strengthen the sector’s role in driving economic growth.

Qatamin stressed the importance of monitoring performance indicators, adhering to clear work plans and ensuring projects are delivered on time and to the highest standards.

He called for greater coordination between the ministry and its affiliated bodies, accelerated implementation, and prompt resolution of any obstacles to maximise the projects’ economic and developmental impact.

The minister also reviewed the progress of transport projects in the governorates, which focus on improving local infrastructure and services.

