Under the able leadership of Mohabbat bin Zahir, ZKB Constructions — Pakistan’s foremost infrastructure development company — is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Qatar’s development and progress.

In a recent meeting, Mohabbat bin Zahir, Vice Chairman of ZKB Constructions, met with Muhammad Israr Malazai, President of the Pakistan Business Council Qatar, and shared updates on the company’s landmark projects in Pakistan and Qatar. He was joined by Sobia Sarmad, Managing Director of Amazetec Security Solutions, underscoring the spirit of collaboration driving these initiatives.As an active member of the Pakistan Business Council, Sobia was instrumental in paving the way for ZKB Constructions’ entry into Qatar, fostering vital connections and strengthening engagement with the local business community.”

Israr Malazai, who also serves as Managing Director of Al Anis Trading Co, reaffirmed the Pakistan Business Council’s commitment to promoting Pakistani companies internationally and encouraging greater investment cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

Established in early 1970s, the ZKB Constructions, commenced its journey being a humble organization. With tireless efforts, dedication and honest work of founder Haji Muhammad Zahir Khan, the company has proven itself into an industry leader over the periods of five decades.

Also known as Zahir Khan & Brothers, the company has forged a reputation as a pre-eminent infrastructure company, deeply rooted in Pakistan’s development narrative.

ZKB has been the constructor of colossal projects all across Pakistan like motorways, dams, highways, rapid bus systems, train stations, etc.

Holding extensive experience of construction industry in Pakistan, Mohabat bin Zahir is a partner in ZKB. For more than two decades, he has been leading prestigious projects across a multitude of verticals, creating everything from multistory buildings to motorways and highways, flyovers, underpasses roads & bridges, dams, water supply pipelines and drainage systems.

Currently amongst his portfolio is overlooking one of the key SEZ’s of Pakistan, Dhebaji, The Dhabeji Special economic Zone.

Recently, Mohabbat bin Zahir has guided the company into bold new frontiers. Widely recognised as one of Pakistan’s foremost entrepreneurs, he has forged significant joint ventures with distinguished partners in Qatar and the company has formally inaugurated its operations in Qatar. This strategic milestone underscores the growing role of Pakistani enterprises in Qatar’s dynamic infrastructure and development sector.

ZKB along with its Qatari partners is working on mega infrastructure projects not only in Qatar but also in Pakistan. This business-to-business relationship is a testimonial to deep and brotherly relations of Qatar and Pakistan.

