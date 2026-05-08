Mountain View Saudi Arabia, the Saudi subsidiary of Egypt-based developer Mountain View, plans to start construction of its ‘Hayat’ residential project in Riyadh by the end of 2026, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mountain View Amr Soliman said.

The Saudi unit’s portfolio comprises two residential projects in Riyadh.

Soliman told Zawya Projects that construction of One Mountain View, a semi-gated housing community in Riyadh’s Al Rimal district has already started.

“We are planning to start construction of the second project [Hayat] located in Al-Fursan District, northeast Riyadh, by the end of 2026,” he said, adding that the company is targeting 2 billion Saudi riyals ($533 million) of sales revenue from the two projects.

Hayat was launched in November 2025 in partnership with state-owned National Housing Company (NHC) with total investments exceeding $600 million. One Mountain View development is being funded by a $453 million development fund launched in partnership with Riyad Capital.

In Egypt, the developer aims to deliver 3,000 residential units in 2026, and has allocated 25 billion Egyptian pounds ($474 million) for construction work, according to a March 2026 Zawya Projects report.

In Egypt, the 900-unit MV 1.1 project in Fifth Settlement is approaching the handover stage while work on Mountain View iCity in New Cairo remains on track, the company said in a press statement last week.

Founded in 2005, Mountain View has developed more than 24 projects in West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal regions on the Red Sea and Mediterranean Sea.

(1 US Dollar = 52.73 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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