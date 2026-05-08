Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has delivered more than 1,808 kilometers of pedestrian and cycling tracks between 2020 and 2025.

In a social media post, the authority said the development comes as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and provide a safer, more sustainable mobility environment for all road users, while developing a modern and integrated road network that supports sustainable transportation across cities and residential areas.

The authority added that it has successfully integrated pedestrian and cycling tracks into highway, main road and local road projects. This has improved accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, while enhancing safety and traffic flow on Qatar roads.

It also noted that the network includes both shared pedestrian and cycling paths, as well as dedicated cycling tracks, providing a safer, smoother, and more comfortable mobility experience for all users and promoting a culture of road safety.

Some of the top cycling routes in the country are 5/6 Park (1.1km), Lusail International Circuit (5.3km), Olympic Cycling Track (33km), Al Bidda Park (5km), Aspire Zone Park (5km) and Al Khor Road (38km - track integrates with Olympic track).

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