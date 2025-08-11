SHARJAH: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the relocation and adjustment of its strategic gas pipeline located in the emirate of Fujairah, under the supervision of the Kalba Department, adhering to the highest safety and quality standards.

This project enhances the gas network infrastructure and improves operational efficiency.

The relocated pipeline is 4,200 metres long, 10 inches in diameter, with an operating pressure of 60 bar. The project cost AED8,585,000, while removal of the old pipeline cost AED1,250,000.

Engineer Yousif Al Hammadi, Director of Kalba Department at Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, stated that this move reflects the authority’s commitment to strengthening natural gas infrastructure in Sharjah and providing sustainable, safe services that meet the demands of population and urban growth.

He explained that the relocated pipeline plays a pivotal role in natural gas supply and network enhancement, ensuring effective and stable network performance.